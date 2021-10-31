Downtown Fresno businesses thrive during Halloween weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Halloween weekend brought some life to downtown Fresno; businesses new and old benefiting from its celebrations.

“Oh it was way, way, way more than we expected,” said Tea Gonzalez from Full Circle Brewing Company when he asked about the number of customers they’ve seen since Halloween events kicked off.

It’s the first Halloween for the brewery since opening downtown in January, and Gonzalez says it exceeded their expectations.

“All of our neighbors have been so welcoming. Halloween is family-friendly, we have everybody out and about and it creates this atmosphere at the brewery that everybody just wants to join in,” he said.

Quail State also celebrated their first Halloween in downtown Fresno; collaborating with other local businesses to create themed merchandise and attract new customers.

“There’s a shirt, a candle, a tote bag, and a free beverage as well,” said general manager Ashley Marchetti.

It’s an energy downtown businesses have been promoting since the economy re-opened in June: collaborations and showing support for other establishments in order to bring their vision of downtown to life.

“We are all in close contact and have been friends or have been trying to do this for so long. Like, ‘hey, after you’re done here, go check out Modernist, go check out Full Circle.’ We have to support each other and build these businesses up down here so we can grow,” Marchetti said.