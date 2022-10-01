FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A helicopter has crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett Avenues, and transferred the call to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno police officers are holding the scene, awaiting the arrival of representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board out of Seattle, Washington. A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration has already arrived.

Investigators say the two people inside the survey helicopter received minor injuries, and both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say the helicopter hit a house, causing minor damage to the exterior, and it also collided with a palm tree in the front yard before coming to rest on its roof.

Responding officers say the homeowners were inside the house at the time of the crash.

The scene will be active for at least the next 24 hours.

This is a developing story.