PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several agencies have been called out to an area east of Highway 65, and south of Avenue 120 in Porterville for a downed aircraft.
The first report of the plane crash was reported just before 3 p.m. in a grass field. Highway 65 was closed for a time, but has since reopened.
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on this investigation, and Tulare County Fire Department is also on scene.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.