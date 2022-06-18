PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several agencies have been called out to an area east of Highway 65, and south of Avenue 120 in Porterville for a downed aircraft.

The first report of the plane crash was reported just before 3 p.m. in a grass field. Highway 65 was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Department

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on this investigation, and Tulare County Fire Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.