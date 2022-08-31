FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents will soon hear more gunshots ringing out through the rural areas of Fresno County as dove hunting season kicks off this week.

The first half of the split season will begin on Thursday, September, lasting through September 15, before picking back up for the second half on November 12 through December 26.

Officials said the shooting is allowed to start 30 minutes before sunrise at 6:30 a.m. and will continue through 7:30 p.m. when the sun sets.

Hunters must be carrying a hunting license on them and will need to have written permission from property owners to be on their land.

Shooting is not allowed within 150 yards of any structure, and it is illegal for hunters to fire from or across a public roadway.

If approached by law enforcement, officials said hunters should put the safety on their shotgun, set it down, and cooperate with the officer.

To get familiar with the county’s no-shoot zones, hunters can visit the sheriff’s office website.