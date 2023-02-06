MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded more than $492,000 to Madera County to work on improving street safety.

The grant is to implement a Rural County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan Development Project under the Safe Streets for All program (SS4A).

Roadway safety is a priority of the Board of Supervisors. This is an exciting opportunity to identify priorities for future projects towards improving our Madera County roads. Matthew Treber, Madera County Chief of Development Services

The main goal of the program is to prevent fatalities and serious injuries on the Madera County roadways as well as finalizing a Systemic Safety Analysis Report Program (SSARP) that analyzes the county’s collision history – while also identifying the crash trends on the roadway network to make improvements to roads and highways.