DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The HSBC Bank USA surprised students at Dos Palos High School who participated in Virtual Enterprises (VE) California State Conference and Exhibition in Bakersfield Friday with a $10,000 grant to cover their expenses to the Youth Business Summit (YBS).

The Youth Business Summit is considered one of the most prestigious virtual business events in the nation. YBS is Virtual Enterprises’ annual week of business competitions, leadership activities, and a business showcase intended to bring aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world together. The event takes place at the Jacob K. Convention Center in Manhattan, New York from April 17th to the 19th.

The award comes from the students’ accomplishments in creating Praesidium, a simulated business they formed and run from their classroom which creates safety and security devices. They have been operating it since September 2022.

The HSBC Opportunity Fund is a grant created to help ease the expense of YBS travel and expenses for students from underserved communities. HSBC Bank USA has supported VE for over 25 years.

Virtual Enterprises International is an educational nonprofit that gives students, many from underserved communities, an opportunity to create and run simulated businesses and build useful in-demand skills sought by employers.