Dos Palos left without water after “booster pump” needs repair

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A mechanical issue has left the city of Dos Palos without water Thursday according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. the city posted that the issue would be resolved within two to three hours. However, in a post at 8:02 p.m., another post stated that the issue was with a booster pump that needed repair. At that time city officials said that they hoped to have the water back on as soon as possible.

On Monday, officials posted that a pump at the area’s water plant went down. The malfunction caused “smell and discoloration” in the water, although the post stated that the drinking water was “always at a safe level.” There is no word on if the issues are related.

