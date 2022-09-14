DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dos Palos High School is closed Wednesday after a fire, according to Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District.

The district says the fire started around 6:15 a.m. and the fire started in Classroom 300 which is a CTE computer classroom, wing 3, and burned four classrooms.

Merced County Fire also said that this was a second alarm fire that spread to 10,000 square feet. It was at around 8:30 a.m. that they requested aid from additional fire agencies.

The district says all other schools will be in session. The district asked that all staff and students stay away until a further assessment takes place.

The cause of the fire of under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.