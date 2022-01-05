Donors needed as blood supply reaches dangerously low level in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Blood supply is dangerously low in Fresno County. The Fresno County Department of Public Health says people are less likely to donate blood right now because of the holidays, the colder weather, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central California Blood Center says its blood supply is 6% less than what they consider a critical amount, which leaves them with less than a one-day supply.

Ersilia Lacaze with the Central California Blood Center says you can help sometimes three people, even more with just making one donation of blood.

She is encouraging the public to give back this new year by donating blood at one of their centers.