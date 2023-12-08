FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Donations of men’s and women’s formal wear and accessories are wanted by the Fresno County Public Library for their free pop-up prom shop coming in February.

Organizers say this is their third annual collection drive. Items needed are dresses, dress shirts, slacks, jackets, suits and ties, dress shoes, and accessories. The Fresno County Public Library the donations will help students have the formal dance they deserve.

Those with donations can drop off their items until Jan. 14, 2024, at any branch of the Fresno County Library.

The pop-up prom shop is set to give away the items donated to teens for free on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Fig Garden Library. For details visit the Fresno County Library’s website or click here to email library staff.