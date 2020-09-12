Donation station in Clovis accepting donations for Creek Fire evacuees and first responders

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Hills Community Church in Clovis is accepting donations for Creek Fire evacuees and first responders.

Officials say they collected food, clothing, hygiene products and gift cards.

They also have a distribution team who works to get evacuees items they need.

The church is located at 10590 M. Willow Avenue, for more information contact Michelle Pellerin at (559) 355-1281.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

