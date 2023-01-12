MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Le Grande Union High School District in Merced County is holding a donation drive Thursday to help those impacted by major flooding in Planada.

District superintendent Donna Alley says the majority of her students are from the Planada area. “This has been, in some ways, even harder than dealing with covid. At least when we dealt with covid and had to send kids home we knew they had a dry safe place,” said Alley.

Le Grande Union High School District is accepting toiletries, household goods, clothing, and other items.

They are also accepting monetary donations via Le Grande High School’s ASB Venmo Account: @lghs-asb

The donation drive is being held at Le Grand High School’s Ag Department from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The district says those in need can pick up items at the Le Grand High School Gymnasium from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Friday, Jan. 13.

Those unable to reach Le Grand High School can contact the school office staff at (209) 389-9400.