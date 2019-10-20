Donate to Valley Animal Center, enter to meet Miranda Lambert at her Fresno concert

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Love animals and country music star Miranda Lambert? Here’s your chance to help animals and possibly meet her.

The singer is offering two fans a chance to win tickets to her Feb. 27 show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. You’ll also get to meet her before the show.

There’s a catch – a pawsitive one.

From Oct. 19, 2019, until the day of her concert, Lambert is asking for fans to donate to the Valley Animal Center, the largest no-kill cat and dog adoption center in Fresno.

While on tour, she wants to partner with a local animal shelter at each tour stop and help bring in donations to show support towards the dedicated hard work that is being done to make a difference in that community for the animals.

The support stems from Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

Lambert asks fans to stock up on pet supplies that Valley Animal Center is in need of, from local retailers like Kelley’s Pets in Fresno and Clovis, the local pet store partner for the event. Donations of pet supplies needed or monetary donations qualify as an entry for the VIP package.

The winner’s name will be drawn and announced Feb. 27, 2020 at the Save Mart Center near the box office at 6 p.m., and the winner must be present to win.

Click here for tickets.

