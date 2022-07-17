ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Authorities find domestic violence suspect dead in an Atwater home.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday Atwater police say they received a call of a domestic violence incident which occurred between a husband and wife at a party in the 700 block of Woodside Lane.

Investigators say they believed the suspect could be found at the couple’s home a mile away in the 1400 block of Packers Street, and that’s where they went to arrest him.

They say when they arrived at the home a half-hour later they saw the man through the window, with visible injuries, lying on the living room floor.

Officers were able to force their way into the home to try to help the injured man. They say he suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine how the man received his fatal injuries. No arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt Brum or Detective Vargas.