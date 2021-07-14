Domestic violence suspect found dead following standoff in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A standoff has ended after a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside of a home on Wednesday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Fulgham Street and Noble Avenue for a report of a family disturbance.

As officers were responding, police say they learned that a woman at the home had been physically assaulted by her husband, who was allegedly armed with a rifle and was threatening to kill himself.

When officers arrived, they found the woman outside of the home and quickly moved her to a safe location.

Officers reportedly found injuries on the woman that were consistent with domestic violence.

A Crisis Negotiation Team arrived soon after and began trying to convince the man over the phone to come out of the home.

Police say the man eventually hung up on the negotiator and a single gunshot was heard coming from the home a short time later.

S.W.A.T. members went into the home and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Visalia Police Department says no shots were fired by officers during the standoff.

The name of the man who died is not being released by authorities at this time.