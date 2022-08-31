PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle and kept her falsely imprisoned at a home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Plano Street and Chase Avenue after someone reported that a woman was being assaulted by a man.

Officers said a witness told them that the man, later identified as 35-year-old Jesus Padilla, had forced the woman into a vehicle and driven away with her inside.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers said they were able to track down Padilla at a home in the city, where the victim was also found with minor injuries.

Padilla was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, and false imprisonment.

Officials did not specify the relationship between Padilla and the victim but emphasized that it was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.