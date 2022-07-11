Photo of the scene provided by the Visalia Police Department.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arrested following a standoff with officers on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to a home near Bollinger Street and Cherry Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.

During the disturbance, investigators said 51-year-old Conrad Madrid assaulted his girlfriend, leaving visible injuries on her body.

Officials said Madrid had already left the home before officers arrived, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Just before 1:00 p.m. the following day, Madrid reportedly returned to the home, where officers said he was involved in another disturbance.

When officers arrived at the home, they reported that Madrid had run outside and hid in a detached building in the backyard.

Officers began giving orders for Madrid to come out of the building, but they said he refused to listen.

Negotiations continued until the department’s SWAT officers could arrive and made their way into the building where Madrid was hiding.

Madrid was taken into custody and booked into the county pre-trial facility on an active warrant for domestic violence and obstructing.