Domestic violence-related shooting victim undergoing 4th surgery, family says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The family of the victim of a domestic violence-related shooting in Fresno is providing an update on her condition.

According to the woman’s family, she is undergoing a fourth surgery Monday. Her condition is still listed as critical but her family is hopeful for a full recovery.

Officers received a call at around 8:00 a.m. on July 9 of gunshots fired in the area of First Street and Herndon Avenue in northeast Fresno. When officers responded, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

On July 13, authorities announced the arrest of Mario Colombo, 43 of Clovis, and his alleged accomplice, Jack Noriega, 57 of Fresno, on suspicion of shooting the woman.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her family as she continues to recover in the hospital.