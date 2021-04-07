Domestic violence call leads to rooftop stand-off with police in Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say was involved in a domestic violence incident Wednesday in Fresno was arrested after a stand-off with police on the top of a building.

Around 12:17 p.m., police responded to the area of Chestnut and Richert Avenues in southeast Fresno for a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived, the suspect ran, investigators say.

With assistance from a K-9 unit, officers found the suspect and set up a perimeter. According to investigators, the suspect had dropped a firearm and climbed to the roof of a nearby building.

After a short stand-off, the suspect came down from the roof and was arrested.

Police say the man may have pointed his gun at people but had no reason to believe he had fired it during this incident.

One person suffered minor injuries due to the domestic violence incident. Police believe there were one or two children in the home at the time of the incident.