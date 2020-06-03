Domestic violence call leads to a high-speed pursuit through Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A domestic violence suspect is in custody after officers say he was involved in a high-speed pursuit through the streets and freeways of Fresno County.

CHP described the pursuit as extremely dangerous as the suspect reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody at Barton and Madison avenues after he jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run into a nearby house. A woman also detained for questioning – police believe she is the girlfriend of the suspect.

The incident began with a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Floradora Avenue and 11th street in Fresno. Officers say the 29-year-old suspect was knocking down doors and becoming violent with his sister and girlfriend. He also took their phones away so they couldn’t call for help.

When they were able to call for help, police say they arrived to find that the suspect was in his vehicle and attempting to flee the scene. As the suspect was on probation, a CHP helicopter was able to track his location through his ankle monitor.

The suspect was eventually arrested and an investigation into the incident has started.

No injuries were reported.

