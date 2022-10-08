CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla.

Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house.

Image courtesy Chowchilla Police Department

Image courtesy Chowchilla Police Department

Image courtesy Chowchilla Police Department

Image courtesy Chowchilla Police Department

Officers also say the man, Robert Glenn Hernandez, was thought to be armed with a weapon and may have had hostages inside with him.

Police say after repeated, unsuccessful, attempts to get Hernandez outside they reached out to the Madera County Regional SWAT team for assistance.

Shortly after the SWAT team arrived, officers say two people from inside the home were able to safely get out but Hernandez refused to come out. At that point, they say, chemical agents were utilized by law enforcement in an effort to get him to surrender.

He was booked into the Madera County Jail and faces various charges.