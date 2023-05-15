FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old transient has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in Yosemite National Park, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

According to court documents, during the summer of 2021, 29-year-old Devin Michael Cuellar broke into a private residence on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona within Yosemite National Park and resided there for several months without the permission of the owner.

Officials say Cuellar possessed a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition that were found in the residence, they added Cuellar was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing controlled substances for sale and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Cuellar has been scheduled to be sentenced by court officials on Sept. 5. He could face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine, federal prosecutors say.