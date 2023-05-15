FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two fentanyl traffickers have pleaded guilty to charges arising from the 2022 “Operation Killer High’ investigation in Fresno, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

23-year-old Henry Cox and 29-year-old Abel Lozano, both of Sanger have pleaded guilty to trafficking over 500 grams of fentanyl. Lozano also pleaded guilty to trafficking over 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of a fentanyl analog, DOJ officials say.

Court documents show that on Feb. 11, 2022, federal officers executed a search warrant at Lozano’s residence and found over a kilogram of fentanyl, 991 grams of p-flourofentanyl (an analog more potent than fentanyl), and 907 grams of methamphetamine. According to Lozano’s plea agreement, he intended to distribute those drugs to other people, prosecutors say.

According to DOJ officials, also in Feb. 2022, members of the investigative team intercepted communications between Cox and others in which Cox discussed his plan to obtain and sell thousands of M30 fentanyl pills.

Prosecutors say the recorded calls led investigators to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Feb. 17, 2022. Officers searched the car and found nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills and almost 1 kilogram of fentanyl powder. According to Cox’s plea agreement, the drugs were part of the conspiracy in which he joined.

Authorities say the investigation dubbed “Operation Killer High,” began after a series of victims overdosed on counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills laced with fentanyl in the Fresno area and that this investigation aimed to search for the drug dealers believed to have supplied the toxic pills that caused the spike in fentanyl-related overdoses.

“Operation Killer High” uncovered a large drug-trafficking ring led by 22-year-old Horacio Torrecillas Urias Jr., of Fresno, who according to prosecutors self-proclaimed the “M30 king of Fresno.”

DOJ officials say charges are pending against Torrecillas Urias Jr. and another 15 people believed to be involved in the trafficking ring.

Sentencing for Cox and Lozano is set for Aug. 28, and if charged, officials say Cox and Lozano could face a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.