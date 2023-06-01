FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kings County woman is facing 30 years in prison for allegedly using over $60,000 of credit unions members’ money to spend on TikTok, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 48-year-old Esther Andrade Olson, of Kings County, was arrested Thursday on the charge that she embezzled over $60,000 from multiple members’ accounts at a Tulare-based credit union where she was previously employed, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert says.

According to court documents, Olson began working at the credit union in 2005 and was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2019.

In July and August 2022, officials say Olson made several unauthorized withdrawals from four members’ accounts, including seven withdrawals totaling $35,000 from one member. When questioned by credit union officials, Olson abruptly resigned from her position.

Court documents indicate that Olson used some embezzled funds to promote herself on TikTok.

Officials say Olson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.