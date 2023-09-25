FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County woman was sentenced to prison after multiple law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley helped to arrest them, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

On Monday, 50-year-old Alma Sanchez from Alpaugh was sentenced to 16 years and three months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Sanchez distributed methamphetamine on two occasions to a co-conspirator, who then immediately sold the methamphetamine. On June 16, 2021, Sanchez distributed a pound and a half of methamphetamine, and on Jan. 31, 2022, she distributed another two pounds of methamphetamine.

The investigation was the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coalinga Police Department, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit (HIDTA), and the Fresno Police Department.