FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Ivanhoe has been sentenced to 17 years and seven months behind bars for gun and drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents show the charges arose from a long-term investigation that uncovered evidence of a scheme involving the trade of illegal drugs sourced in Mexico and California for firearms sourced in Texas.

In 2021, a team of officers from several law enforcement agencies partnered in an investigation into the Tulare County Surenos Street Gang. DOJ officials say part of the investigation focused on 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos and his associates, who according to prosecutors were involved in shipping illegal drugs and firearms across state lines.

Prosecutors say between April 6, 2021, and Dec. 17, 2021, Gallegos and his associates shipped kilograms of methamphetamine and marijuana from post offices in Central California to residences in San Antonio, Texas.

Gallego’s drug-buying customers shipped firearms back to Gallegos and his associates in California, as payment for the narcotics they had received, DOJ officials say.