FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County Man has been sentenced in federal court for failure to register as a sex offender, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Court documents show, in March 2017, 33-year-old Andras Daniel Lee, of Visalia was convicted in Tulare County of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Shortly after his release from prison, prosecutors say Lee moved to the City of Liberal in Kansas. In March 2018, Lee moved back to California and intentionally did not register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) as was required as a result of his prior conviction for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to court documents.

DOJ officials said on Feb. 20, 2020, Lee committed a lewd act upon a child in Tulare County while in a failure-to-register status.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Lee was convicted in Tulare County of two counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, court reports show.

Lee was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars.