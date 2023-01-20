FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Strathmore man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to distribute six pounds of methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said.

Court documents say between Oct. 25, 2019, and Jan 24, 2020. 38-year-old Rene Guadalupe Quintero Meza conspired with 44-year-old Basilio Chavez Jr. of Porterville, as well as other individuals, to distribute methamphetamine.

According to officials, a law enforcement source negotiated to buy a pound of methamphetamine from Meza and Chavez delivered it. An additional six pounds of the substance was also recovered at a residence associated with Meza, prosecutors say.

Meza is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10, 2023. He could face life in prison and a $10 million fine.

A jury trial for Chavez is scheduled for July 11, 2023.