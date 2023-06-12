FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentences following an investigation into gang activity in Kings County and Tulare County were announced on Monday, the culmination of efforts that law enforcement referred to as Operation Red Reaper.

Court documents describe the large-scale trafficking of methamphetamine and other controlled substances – and the use of cellphones inside Fresno County’s Pleasant Valley State Prison to arrange the transport of illicit narcotics from drug sources in California and Mexico to a stash house in Kings County.

On Monday, officials say 27-year-old Angel Montes of Visalia was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for facilitating the distribution of the gang’s drugs and the collection of the gang’s proceeds. Eric Mercado, a defendant in a related case was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Others sentenced in connection with Operation Red Reaper include:

Salvador Castro Jr., 53, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison

Raymond Lopez, 35, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison

Jesse Juarez, 32, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison

Manuel Garcia, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Rafael Lopez 42, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Raul Lopez, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Michael Rocha, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison

Ramon Amador 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Daniel Juarez, 31, was sentenced to 8 years in prison

Manuel Barrera, 28, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison

Joann Bernal, 36, was sentenced to time served

Federal prosecutors add that another case uncovered by Operation Red Reaper showed that, on May 30, 41-year-old Florentino Gutierrez was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture containing methamphetamine. One of his co-defendants, 34-year-old Ernesto Zibray of Delano pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.