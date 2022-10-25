FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice.

On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On November 8, 2021, investigators said Divine got on a scooter and tried to get away after he was approached by law enforcement officers.

During his getaway attempt, officers said Divine dropped a loaded handgun.

Officials said Divine was on parole at the time and was not supposed to have a gun due to his previous felony convictions.