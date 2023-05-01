FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from Porterville has pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

According to prosecutors 39-year-old Xochil Aguilera of Porterville who is also the eight person involved in this case to plead guilty.

Court documents show, Aguilera served as a courier of drugs and money for the drug trafficking operation. On July 14, 2020, she delivered 800 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, then on September 23, 2020, she received $2,000 from also involved James Cox for a half pound of methamphetamine, as well as November 12, 2020 when she received 1,850 from an undercover agent for the sale of 1,100 fentanyl pills.

DOJ officials say Aguilera is the wife of 43-year-old Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, who is also charged with participating in the drug trafficking organization.

While pleading guilty, Aguilera agreed to the forfeiture of $27,021, which represents drug proceeds seized in this case, according to prosecutors.

Other people involved who have entered guilty pleas to drug charges in this case include:

33-year-old Ignacio Alcantar-Torres, of Porterville, is scheduled for sentencing on July 10, 2023

37-year-old Alexis Mendiola, of Northridge, is scheduled for sentencing on July 10, 2023

43-year-old Ana Margarita Valdez-Torres, of MacFarland, is scheduled for sentencing on July 24, 2023

32-year-old Maria Delgado, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to four years in prison

31-year-old Renato Aguilera, of Porterville, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison

44-year-old Roberto Cavazos, of Porterville, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison;

60-year-old James Cox, of Visalia, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison.

Charges are pending against Delgado-Montenegro, he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, DOJ officials say.

Aguilera is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14, 2023. Aguilera could face a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.