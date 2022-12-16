FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal prosecutors announced Friday that an optometrist in Modesto and Turlock pleaded guilty to committing over $550,000 in health care fraud.

According to court documents, from November 2016 to February 2021, 78-year-old Carole Sachs billed Medicare over $550,000 in optometry services she did not provide. Officials with the DOJ office say Sachs paid the money back in restitution prior to entering her guilty plea.

The DOJ says if convicted, she will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6 of 2023.