FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Mexican national who was arrested in Madera on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and carrying a stolen loaded magazine handgun in his vehicle was sentenced on Monday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Following negotiations with a third party for the sale of 50 pounds of methamphetamine for $125,000, Jesus Alberto Reyes-Parra a citizen of Mexico, brought around 48 pounds of pure methamphetamine to a drug transaction in a Walmart parking lot in Madera, according to the DOJ court documents. He did not know that the buyer was undercover law enforcement.

Reyes-Parra was arrested after he showed the officer the drugs on the rear passenger seat of his vehicle. Officers say they recovered the methamphetamine and located in the center console of the vehicle a stolen Colt .38-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine inserted in the handgun.

31-year-old Jesus Alberto Reyes-Parra, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced on Jan. 16 to six years and two months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.