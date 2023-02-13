Cocaine and marihuana in packages and handgun on grey background

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Mexico pleaded guilty to conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess several drugs with the intent of distribution, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Court documents show that in January 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a vacant residence in Madera and found methamphetamine, four pounds of heroin, one pound of cocaine, and 25 pounds of marijuana.

According to prosecutors, 33-year-old Jose Monge-Ponce, also known as Maciel-Ponce and Jose Ponce of Mexico, 30-year-old, Oscar Rene Marrot-Garcia of Chowchilla, 34-year-old Francisco Alcantar-Miranda of Mexico were inside the residence.

DOJ officials say Monge-Ponce also was in possession of an unregistered firearm, three cellphones, and pay-owe sheets.

Alcantar and Marrot previously entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to 10 years and six and a half years respectively, court officials added.

Monge-Ponce is scheduled for sentencing on May 22, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, along with a $10 million fine.