DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced on Monday for allegedly being in possession of a firearm during a federal search while being in the United States without lawful status, officials say.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, Roberto Carlos Leon-Garcia was sentenced to 18 months in prison for being in possession of a firearm without lawful status.

Officials say that Leon was found during a federal search warrant on Nov. 5, 2018 that was related to a marijuana grow in Dos Palos, and he said that he was living in the property, but it was leased by someone else.

According to officials, agents found a New England Westinghouse rifle inside the home, along with three 7.62 mm caliber rounds, which Leon was not authorized to possess due to his status in the United States.

Officials stated that Leon had previously been removed from the U.S. to Mexico on three occasions.