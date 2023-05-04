FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old Mexican citizen has been charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution in Madera County, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

According to court documents, on April 11 a man identified as 21-year-old Jesus Cota Verdugo of Mexico crashed his vehicle into another vehicle in Chowchilla and then fled from the scene.

DOJ officials say law enforcement officers recovered his vehicle on the side of the road with the keys in the ignition and running. Inside the vehicle, officers say they recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, an FN Scar Riffle, an Aero Precision AR rifle, an Anderson rifle, an HK AR pistol, and a Springfield XD-9 pistol.

If convicted, Verdugo could face a maximum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison as well as $5 million fine.