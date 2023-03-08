FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that a Merced man was sentenced to seven years in prison, for a 2019 attack at Yosemite National Park.

DOJ officials say 52-year-old, Ramonchito Racion, was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison for one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact

According to evidence presented at trial, Racion, who was working as a cook for a private company in Yosemite in the summer of 2019, sexually assaulted his roommate while the roommate was sleeping, officials say.

Racion was found guilty by a federal jury after a six–day trial.