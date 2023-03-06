FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Merced has been sentenced for credit card fraud and related identity theft, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents show, between April 2021 and March 2022, 37-year-old Ruben Chavez III of Merced, used or attempted to use, more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases at retail stores, including home appliances.

DOJ officials say, Chavez III also changed the victims’ mailing addresses to his own address and created fake identification cards in their names to help further his fraud.

Chavez III was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars, DOJ officials said.