FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced County man has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute heroin, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Otoniel Cardenas-Torres, of Delhi, received $13,500 from a confidential source for the delivery of three pounds of heroin to the confidential source by Cardenas’s brother.

Court records find the heroin deal had been arranged by a Mexican source of drug supply, who orchestrated a string of heroin transactions through couriers, including co-defendants 38-year-old Robert Palacios-Garcia, of Huntington Park; 41-year-old Daniel Quiroz, of Los Angeles; and 29-year-old Juan Medina, of Manteca.

Federal officials say Cardenas is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, a mandatory minimum prison term of ten years, and a $10 million fine.

Co-defendants Palacios-Garcia and Quiroz previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to seven years and three months in prison and three years and one month in prison, according to the Department of Justice. Juan Medina is scheduled for sentencing on October 2.