FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal prosecutors announced Thursday what officials say is a seven-count superseding indictment charging 10 defendants with gang-related homicides in Mendota.

The unsealed indictment charged MS‑13 members and associates with a RICO conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Ten people who the Department of Justice says are MS-13 gang members are now facing federal murder charges. Eight of those charged are in custody and two are on the run. The indictment announced Thursday is the result of a six-year federal state and local law enforcement investigation.

“When reports surfaced that MS-13 had established a presence in the City of Mendota in the Central Valley, a multi-agency investigation was launched,” U.S. Attorney Talbert said. “Today’s announcement is a direct result of the arrests in 2018 of 25 individuals on federal and state charges in connection with their Mara Salvatrucha (MS‑13) gang activities. One of the highest priorities of my office and of the federal law enforcement agencies we work with is to partner with the police departments, sheriff’s offices, and district attorneys in our district to reduce violent crime.”

Talbert says since 2015, there are more than 14 homicides alleged to be related to MS-13 in Mendota. The homicide victims have since been found, as well as machetes, a weapon commonly used by MS‑13 gang members.

Federal prosecutors say the criminal organization’s members and associates engage in acts of violence, including acts involving murder, extortion, kidnapping, assault, and other crimes often with the purpose of intimidating rival gang members, victims of extortion, and members of the community, and to protect their “turf” and fellow gang members.

According to Talbert, the MS-13 subsets operating in Mendota have a direct connection to, and originate from, MS‑13 from Los Angeles. Investigators allege that the individuals charged in the indictment were associated with a Mara Salvatrucha subset in Mendota known as Vatos Locos Salvatruchos (VLS).

The two suspects at large are Jose Santos Hernández-Otero and Jose Armondo Torres Garcia. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI.