FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man from Orosi pleaded guilty on Monday to selling firearms without a license, according to the federal Department of Justice.

Officials say Pedro Gavino also pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act by selling gamecocks and participating in cockfighting events.

Court documents state that Gavino negotiated the sale of 28 firearms at his ranch in Orosi and at gas stations in Selma, between February 2017 and October 2018. During one of the sales, Gavino also sold two American Game Fowl-type birds, commonly used for cockfighting, and six Mexican slashers, or short knives, that are attached to the leg of a rooster for fighting.

In April 2018, federal officials say Gavino and his father brought five gamecocks to a cockfighting event in Orosi. After two of the defendant’s gamecocks won, there was a dispute which ended in gunfire. A federal search warrant in October 2018 resulted in agents finding 128 gamecocks, 30 hens used for breeding gamecocks, and 278 Mexican slashers, officials say.

Gavino is set to be sentenced on September 8 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each offense.