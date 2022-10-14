FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday.

Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent, and an additional pound of methamphetamine was found at his residence when agents served a federal search warrant.

DOJ officials say the remaining defendants are scheduled for trial on Aug. 14, 2023.