FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents show in January 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at an unoccupied residence in Madera and found 33-year-old Jose Monge-Ponce of Mexico as well as 30-year-old Oscar Rene Marrot-Garcia of Chowchilla and 34-year-old Francisco Alcantar-Miranda of Mexico.

Inside the residence, DOJ officials say detectives found a methamphetamine lab, along with 22.4 pounds of methamphetamine in solution, 17 pounds of finished methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of cocaine, 24 pounds of marijuana, and $18,000 in cash.

Prosecutors say, Ponce was in possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, three cellphones, and pay-owe sheets. Ponce pleaded guilty to conspiracy on Feb. 12, 2023, according to DOJ officials.

Authorities say Alcantar and Marrot also previously entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to 10 years and six and a half years behind bars, respectively.