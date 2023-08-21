FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal officials say 63-year-old David Agustus McGowan, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri.

According to court documents, in November 2018, McGowan’s co-defendants 47-year-old Patrick Maldonado of Madera; 43-year-old Elias Zambrano Jr. of Fresno; 50-year-old Tan Minh Vo of San Jose; 58-year-old Tien Van Phan of Milpitas; and 37-year-old Halen Frazier of Kingsville, Missouri, coordinated the shipment of nearly 500 pounds of marijuana to Frazier in Kansas City.

The first shipment was seized from Frazier during a traffic stop after Phan delivered 92 pounds of marijuana to him in two suitcases at a hotel in Kansas City.

Later, agents intercepted calls between Maldonado, Zambrano, and Frazier in which they discussed the shipment of another load of marijuana to Frazier in Kansas City. That load was intercepted by Arizona troopers after stopping McGowan for a broken taillight on his truck.

During a search of the trailer, troopers found in a hidden compartment 384 pounds of marijuana and $1,629 in cash.

McGowan’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced as follows:

Maldonado, who also conspired to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, was sentenced to seven years in custody.

Zambrano and Frazier were sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

Vo was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Phan was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Officials say McGowan is scheduled for sentencing on December 4, 2023, and is facing a minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison, along with a $5 million fine.