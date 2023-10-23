FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A citizen of Mexico pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a co-worker in Sequoia National Park on Monday, the Department of Justice announced.

Court documents state on July 21, 46-year-old Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Azpeitia entered a woman’s cabin and committed non-consensual acts of abusive sexual contact, including touching her chest and inner thighs.

Attorneys reported the victim did not consent to any of the defendant’s sexual conduct, repeatedly told Sanchez-Azpeitia no, and tried to make him stop his sexual advances.

Sanchez-Azpeitia is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26, 2024, and faces a maximum statutory penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials say.