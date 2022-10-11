FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno.

On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

On March 17, 2020, law enforcement officers were called out to a home in Fresno County after it was reported that shots had been fired in the backyard.

Officials said Carranza and another person were seen getting into a car and driving away from the area.

When officers stopped the car, they said they found a disassembled short barrel AR-15 style with no serial number and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition.

During an investigation, officials said they learned that Carranza had fired the rifle while he was in the backyard of the home.

Carranza is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.