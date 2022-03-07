FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly pretending to be an FBI agent was found guilty of impersonating a federal officer and stalking, according to the Department of Justice.

The verdict was handed down in Fresno on Friday to 44-year-old Ivan Isho of Peoria, Arizona.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Isho pretended to be an FBI agent between 2016 and 2017 to convince people belonging to the Assyrian community in Ceres that he could help them obtain visas for their family members, asking for payment for his services (many using interstate wire transmissions).

The DOJ also alleged in court that between 2017 and 2018 he harassed a female victim with repeated phone calls and threatening voicemail messages.

According to the Department of Justice, Isho testified in court that he obtained the fake FBI credentials as part of a Halloween costume.

Isho is due to be sentenced on May 31.