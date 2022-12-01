FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against a 28-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a private home in Wawona within Yosemite National Park, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Talbert says the grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Devin Michael Cuellar, a transient, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, being a drug addict in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, destruction of property, receipt of stolen property, theft, and making a false statement to Yosemite National Park rangers.

According to court documents, Cuellar, a convicted felon on parole, broke into a private residence at Koon Hollar Road and resided there without the permission of the owner for several months during the summer of 2021.

During that time, the residence was trashed, a toolbox, flat screen TV, wrought iron candle holders, tools, and other items were stolen from the residence, and items reported stolen from other victims in Wawona were found. A sawed-off shotgun with Cuellar’s DNA was found in the residence, along with ammunition, according to court documents.

Talbert says Cuellar is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing controlled substances for sale and was an unlawful user of methamphetamine and heroin. In addition, Cuellar is alleged to have falsely stated to park rangers that he had not been at the residence.