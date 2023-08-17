FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Mexican National man has been charged with several sexual assault charges from a July incident inside Sequoia National Park, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal officials say 46-year-old Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Azpeitia, of Mexico City, was charged with sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact on Thursday.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2023, Sanchez-Azpeitia allegedly entered a woman’s cabin and committed one act of sexual assault and one act of abusive sexual contact.

Officials say the victim did not consent to any of the defendant’s sexual conduct, repeatedly told the defendant no, and tried to make him stop his sexual advances.

If convicted, officials say Sanchez-Azpeitia faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.