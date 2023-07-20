FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 58-year-old Danish man has been charged with the distribution of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity after flying from Denmark to Fresno, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in January 2023, Claus Svelmo Marcuslund contacted an undercover agent who had created the profile of a mother with a seven-year-old daughter, on a dark web website dedicated to persons interested in pedophilia.

Officials say Marcuslund told the agent “I’m Scandinavian, professional music producer/songwriter and lyricist, and yeah, I’m also a pedophile.”

He also stated that “I’m divorced and now searching [for] a nice woman/mom to get to know better, hopefully with the potential of getting together in real life one day. Obviously, she must be 100% supportive of pedophilia and incest.”

During the next several months officials say Marcuslund sent messages to the agent through the website’s messaging feature, as well as the fully encrypted Telegram application, that explained in graphic detail the sexual acts in which he hoped to engage with the mother and child.

As part of those communications, officials say he sent images of adults sexually abusing young children and also discussed having another child with the mother and molesting the newborn.

Officials say Marcuslund boarded a flight from Copenhagen to the Los Angeles International Airport and then boarded a flight to Fresno.

On July 11, Marcuslund was arrested upon arrival at the Fresno International Airport and has been ordered detained as a risk of flight and danger to the community.

The indictments are part of an initiative known as Project Safe Childhood that seeks to prevent the sexual exploitation of children and achieve justice for the victims of such crimes.

“To vindicate victims of child exploitation and bring criminals to justice, our law enforcement and our communities must work together in partnership across county, state, and national borders,” U.S. Attorney Talbert said. “Our office is committed to protecting our children and holding offenders accountable.”